Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.67. 49,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 19,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

