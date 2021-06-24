Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 13,544 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

