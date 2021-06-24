Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of SEAS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Truist upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

