Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,795.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,542 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

ADI opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

