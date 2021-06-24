Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2,852.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dover by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

DOV opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

