Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2,251.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

