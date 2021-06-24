Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBC stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

