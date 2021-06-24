Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

