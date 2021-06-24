Hedget (HGET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $265,400.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $265,400.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00012450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

