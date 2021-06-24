HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Hits $343.39 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $343.39 million and $123,652.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006141 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003731 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00034414 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052121 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039299 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

