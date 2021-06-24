Hegic Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Hegic has a market cap of $41.38 million and $918,846.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

