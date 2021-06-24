Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEINY. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 12,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,395. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.