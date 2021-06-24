Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.88

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 14038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

