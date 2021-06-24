Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 2.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 3,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,145,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $966.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 140,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.