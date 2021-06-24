Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00011305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $277.83 million and approximately $158,605.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00389118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

