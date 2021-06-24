HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $293.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,920.30 or 0.99338824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,437,084 coins and its circulating supply is 262,301,934 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

