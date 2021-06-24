Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

