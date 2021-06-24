HEROcoin One Day Volume Reaches $28,560.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $28,560.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00603606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039380 BTC.

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

