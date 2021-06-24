HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $865.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

