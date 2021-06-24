High Performance Blockchain Market Cap Achieves $8.99 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $578,931.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

