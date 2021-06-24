Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Hill-Rom worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

