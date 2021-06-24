Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-227 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.25 million.

HIMS stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

