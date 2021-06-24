Hive Trading 23.8% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Hive has a total market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001421 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 425,007,318 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

