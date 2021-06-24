HodlTree (HTRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,861.00

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. HodlTree has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,861.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HodlTree has traded flat against the US dollar. One HodlTree coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HodlTree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00164998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.64 or 0.98997196 BTC.

HodlTree Profile

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. The official website for HodlTree is hodltree.io . HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HodlTree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HodlTree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HodlTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HodlTree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.