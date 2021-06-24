Holo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $88.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

