Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 120,000 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises 4.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,997. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

