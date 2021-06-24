Holowesko Partners Ltd. Invests $12.43 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,000. Pfizer accounts for about 3.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

