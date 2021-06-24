Holowesko Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,456.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,344.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

