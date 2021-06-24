Homeros Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Homeros has a market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

