Honest 1-Day Volume Reaches $51,468.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Honest has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $51,468.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,304.47 or 0.99799219 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

