Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $183,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.