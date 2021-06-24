Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.07. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 640,069 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.