Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,849,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

