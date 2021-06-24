HS Management Partners LLC Makes New $37.56 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,557,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.21. 73,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.52.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

