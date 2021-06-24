HUNT 1-Day Volume Hits $6,467.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $14.41 million and $6,467.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.