Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $141,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $209.49 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

