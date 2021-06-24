Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $101,934.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $35,164.12 or 1.00684011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $101,934.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00098424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.55 or 1.00250034 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars.

