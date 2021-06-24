Huobi BTC Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.43 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $34,266.35 or 1.00601845 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $24.43 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

