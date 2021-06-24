Hush Market Cap Tops $3.45 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Hush has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $6,120.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00325894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00186981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00117799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

