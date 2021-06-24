Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $217,847.35 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 13,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,732. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.12. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

