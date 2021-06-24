Hydro Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,205.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $178,205.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol's official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

