Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyliion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

