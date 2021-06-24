HyperCash Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $32.69 million and $3.57 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,232.92 or 0.99791363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00310551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00736927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00378870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

