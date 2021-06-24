Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

