I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 17.1% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $762.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00375642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.49 or 0.00951913 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,946,200 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.