Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $19,082.61

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $19,082.61 or 0.55057006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $46,687.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00163925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.08 or 0.99995235 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

