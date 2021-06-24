ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

