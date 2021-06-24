ICHI Price Tops $2.90 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00008272 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $8.86 million and $10,404.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00164998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.64 or 0.98997196 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,054,860 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

