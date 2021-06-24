ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $846.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.40 million and the lowest is $804.99 million. ICON Public reported sales of $620.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $158.63 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.