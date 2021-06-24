IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 4.3%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $4,747,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

